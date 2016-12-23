Amazon’s Holiday Shipping Rush Brings Growing Pains

This holiday season, Amazon is dealing with an unprecedented number of orders. Although sales figures haven’t been released yet, the e-commerce giant announced in November that it expects record-setting sales for third-party sellers on Amazon . In addition, ShipMatrix, a shipping consultancy, estimates Amazon will send out more than 7 million packages daily during the pre-Christmas season in the U.S. alone, with a total of approximately 220 million packages—a 27% increase over last year.

That high shipping volume is taking place at the same time that Amazon is building an ambitious package delivery network of its own to wean itself off carriers like UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service, and perhaps even compete with them. That combination is putting strains on the e-commerce giant.

Over the past six months, Amazon has taken huge steps toward building a global flight network of its own. The Financial Times’s Leslie Hook and Claire Manibog recently crunched the data of flights from Amazon’s largest subcontractor, Air Transport International (ATI), and found it has more than doubled its air operations over the past six months. As of December 2016, Amazon has agreements in place to lease as many as 40 Boeing 767 cargo jets from its various subcontractors. (This is still a fraction of the global fleet sizes of FedEx at 643 and UPS at 650. According to J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck, if Amazon wanted to build out a rival network, it would need to lease or buy about 500 more planes—or “a fleet over twice the size of JetBlue’s.”) Fifteen of Amazon’s jets are already in use, with others being made available next year.

Much of this growth is tied to a new delivery system Amazon is launching called Amazon Prime Air. The company’s public-facing website exclusively touts Amazon’s efforts at drone delivery, calling Prime Air “a delivery system from Amazon designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles.” Prime Air, says the company, “has great potential to enhance the services we already provide to millions of customers by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.”

However, Prime Air’s fleet mainly consists of conventional Boeing 767 cargo jets. And the rapid growth of that fleet—amid an ongoing pilot shortage—is causing clashes with the unionized pilots flying those planes.

[Photo: courtesy of Amazon]

This past November, about 250 unionized pilots for ABX, a cargo airline that Amazon subcontracts with for deliveries, went on strike before Black Friday over complaints that they are short-staffed, overworked, and underpaid. The strike grounded as many as 75 Amazon and DHL flights and 1.3 million pounds of cargo before a federal judge ordered that the pilots return to work.

The threat of a strike continues to loom.

Last week, the Teamsters local representing both ABX and Atlas Air, another Amazon subcontractor, launched a website and social media campaign called Can Amazon Deliver, warning of late deliveries and claiming that pilots are being ordered to handle extra shifts and forgo time off. Understaffing has gotten so bad that at ABX, according to the union, pilots are “stretched thin and regularly missing birthdays, anniversaries, funerals, and other important family events.” The site urges customers to email Amazon executives and ask them to pressure the airlines to improve the pilots’ arrangement.