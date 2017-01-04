Bae, The Top Dating App for Black Singles, Is Going Global

Bae, the fastest-growing dating app for African-American millennial singles in the U.S., is going international. The app was just acquired by if(we), the parent company of Tagged, one of the largest dating sites in the world, with an eye to becoming the place for black singles to meet, play, engage, and find love. The Bae name is being retired and its users will be streamlined into Tagged and its global dating pool.

Cofounded in 2013 by tech-savvy brothers Brian, 28, and Justin Gerrard, 30 and friend Jordan Kunzika, 22, a first-generation, Angolan-American, Bae grew out of a conversation that came up over a dinner for young entrepreneurs in NYC.

When the topic turned to online dating, the three began to discuss the difficulties that their peers were facing when trying to meet people on Tinder and other apps.

“For many of our friends of color, particularly black men and women, the experience on mass-marketing dating apps like Tinder and Match was unfulfilling, and at times degrading,” says Justin Gerrard. “Black male daters typically had to send 10 times the number of messages as their white counterparts to receive one response and black women were fetishized for their looks and flooded with inappropriate comments.”

By combining their love of technology, serious smarts (the trio boasts degrees from Dartmouth, Harvard, and the University of Virginia) and a desire to fix the problem of dating bias, Bae was launched at Howard University in April 2014. The three friends only had a $140 marketing budget but possessed plenty of faith that they’d found the answer to the specific dating woes that affected black millennial daters and those looking to meet them. Their solution lay in making it a niche site and marketing it to black millennials, who were unsatisfied with more general dating apps that weren’t meeting their expectations (Tinder, Match).

“Niche dating apps can be more successful than regular mainstream apps because you have the ability to attract people with similar interests and possibility with the same cultural foundations,” says Neeta Bhushan, a dating expert and author of The Emotional Grit Guidebook. “When narrowing the dating pool, it may help people find long-term success and create deeper connections.”

Bae (named not just for the term of endearment but also for Before Anyone Else) received 17,000 downloads in its first month and grew from there. After explosive growth and praise from Techstars and Facebook’s prestigious FbStart Accelerator Program, as well as plenty of media profiles, Bae was officially acqui-hired by if(we) last month.