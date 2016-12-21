This French Grocery Chain Is Totally Trolling Amazon Go

WHAT: French grocery chain Monoprix creates an almost exact remake of Amazon’s recent promo video for its tech-powered grocery store of the future.

WHO: Monoprix, Rosapark

WHY WE CARE: Not long ago, Amazon unveiled its plans for a beta version of its new cashierless grocery shopping experience called Go. Here, Monoprix sidesteps all the “computer vision,” “deep learning algorithms,” and “sensor fusion much like you’d find in self-driving cars” that Amazon touted about Go, and instead trolls the tech giant with an almost exact remake of the Go promo–actor doppelgangers dressed in the same outfits, similarly framed shots–with a human solution to the whole cashier line-up problem. And they deliver your groceries in an hour. Is there an Amazon drone for that yet?

Here’s the Amazon Go ad to compare: