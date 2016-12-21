Taschen Unearths A Treasure Trove Of Previously Undiscovered Disney

You’d think after all the films, documentaries , and books about Disney—the man and the company—there wouldn’t be much left to discuss.

In this long pan at the end of Funny Little Bunnies (1934), the title characters ready their colorful wares for Easter. [Photo: © 2016 Disney Enterprises] Click on all the artwork to enlarge.

That was before German author Daniel Kothenschulte dove into the Disney vault and unearthed a trove of previously unpublished art—from concept and development, to unproduced animation and movie outtakes. Over two years, he and Fox Carney, the manager of research for Disney’s Animation Research Library, culled 10,000 images down to 1500 in 630 pages for the new Taschen coffee table book, The Walt Disney Film Archives: Animated Movies 1921—1968.

“It was like editing a film,” said Kothenschulte. “Going through the digital archives was like browsing eBay. Making a book was like organizing an imaginary exhibition. I was amazed at seeing images hadn’t seen before.”

With so much to choose from, Kothenschulte focused the book on works that Disney personally supervised, drawing attention to his process, and introducing those artists to a wider audience.

Although frustrated that mysterious legal reasons prevented a chapter on Salvador Dali and Disney, Kothenschulte’s favorites that did make it in included outtake art from The Jungle Book (a short-sighted rhinoceros) and Pinnochio (a starving Geppetto about to eat a goldfish), and a chapter on the impact the late muralist Thomas Hart Benton had on Disney.

Last week, Kothenschulte joined some of the book’s contributors—film expert Leonard Maltin, animators Lloyd Norman and Andreas Deja, author Mindy Johnson, composer Richard Sherman, and Carney—at a packed book launch at Taschen’s Beverly Hills store.

Between signings, the Disney veterans browsed the books, reminisced, and pondered the current state of animation.