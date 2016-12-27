Plan On Collaborating With Denzel? Take Notes From The Cinematographer Of “Fences”

Danish cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen was in the weeds with The Girl on the Train when she got a call from her agent. There was a script for this film called Fences and she was under consideration to be its director of photography. Christensen’s first pass at the script was a bit like information overload, and understandably so. August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play introduced audiences to one of theatre’s most complex antiheroes Troy Maxson, a 53-year-old trash collector living in 1950s Pittsburgh whose unfilled dreams suffocate not only him, but his wife and two sons. Denzel Washington most recently played Troy on Broadway and is now transferring the role to film as the star and director.

Adapting the tightly coiled emotions of a work like Fences is certainly a tall order. More difficult still is how to go about unpacking such an intimate stage play for the big screen.

“The second time I read [the script], I actually really connected with the material,” Christensen says. “I’m from Scandinavia and we’re used to those movies where it’s family drama from Ingmar Bergman–his subjects are very similar to this and I felt the material very universal.”

Christensen flew to New York City to meet with Washington, and what she thought would be a 20-minute chat turned into a four-hour heady conversation on filmmaking, culture, and storytelling. Not long after Christensen was offered the position as cinematographer another challenge presented itself: How was she going to assert herself in a project that Washington and Viola Davis had a 13-week head start with on Broadway?

Charlotte Bruus Christensen

“I did ask for a second meeting after they offered me the film, being very aware of who he is and his resume, and who I am and my resume that’s about a tenth the length of his: Can we be colleagues in a way that we need to be colleagues to convey the story?” Christensen wondered. “I was like, I’ve got to open those doors and say to him, ‘listen I’m a collaborator. If I do this movie, which I would love to, you have to open up and have time to share with me.’ He answered me, ‘Well, I hear about you that you’re a very opinionated girl.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I hear the same thing about you.’ And in that moment he laughed, and we knew that we were two passionate people that had opinions, and those opinions were important.”

Stephen McKinley Henderson plays Jim Bono, Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Russell Hornsby plays Lyons

Christensen and Washington’s working relationship quickly evolved into one based entirely on give and take.

“He is someone who can take in and you give something. To work with a director who doesn’t want you to give, that’s the most frustrating thing,” Christensen says. “But to work with somebody who can take, who’s got wide enough shoulders and his vision is so clear in his mind that he can take other people bringing something, that’s great directing.”