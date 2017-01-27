See What Became Of Some Of New York’s Most Important Shuttered Music Venues

Peter Shapiro knows what a music venue can mean to fans–and he knows intimately what it’s like to see one close. The owner of the Brooklyn Bowl, which opened in 2009, Shapiro got his start in the New York music world when he purchased the Tribeca rock club Wetlands Preserve in 1996. Wetlands would close in 2001, and the idea that a music venue had a life that extended beyond the people who owned the venue stuck with him.

“It’s sad, you know?” Shapiro says when he talks about the venues that have closed. “This happens all around the country. I’ve been through it firsthand, and it’s why all of the music scene is kind of in Brooklyn right now. It’s unfortunate, but you’ve gotta try to recreate and do it in new places when you get pushed out. I’m in Williamsburg with Brooklyn Bowl, and now stuff is moving to Red Hook or Bushwick.”

Sign showing The Ramones, The Runaways and Suicide playing at the Palladium. [Photo: Roberta Bayley/Redferns]

It’s about more than just New York, but New York has always been one of the hubs of American music. To that end, Shapiro launched Fans.com last summer as a way to help music fans remember the formative music experiences they’ve had at venues both extant and lost to history. The site is a Facebook-like interface–people create profiles, share information and photos with their friends, etc–but everything on the site is built around highlighting music experiences. Ticket stubs, concert photos, setlists, videos–if you were at a show, the idea behind the site is that someone else who might have been there can help create a document of what happened that night.

That’s especially relevant when it comes to lost music venues that were replaced by something else in the same location. Shapiro and his team helped identify five key New York music venues that played host to some of the more important musical moments of the 20th century, but which are now a whole lot quieter.

The Electric Circus opened in the East Village in 1967. It was a hangout for Andy Warhol, and the Velvet Underground were the house band for a time. It also didn’t last long; by the fall of 1971, it closed. These days, it houses a strip of shops anchored by a Chipotle and a cape shop on St. Mark’s place.

The Fillmore East, on the Lower East Side, was similarly important and short-lived. The venue lasted from ’68 to ’71, but it’s famous largely because of how many artists recorded live albums there–Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, and Frank Zappa all released records cut on its stage. Today, the space is now an Apple Bank For Savings.

the old Fillmore East on 2nd Avenue. February 14, 1994. [Photo: Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post Archives /© NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images]

The Half Note Club in Hudson Square had a significantly longer run as one of the city’s premiere jazz clubs. It opened in 1957 and closed its doors in 1974 after playing host to legends from John Coltrane to Charles Mingus to Cannonball Adderley to Billie Holiday. The location has been a deli for several years, with a rotating cast of owners. Currently, it’s home to a place called D&D Sprouts Deli and Grocery.