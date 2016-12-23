This Startup Will Sequence Your DNA, So You Can Contribute To Medical Research

The price to sequence the human genome has dropped from $100 million in 2001 to just a few thousand dollars today. It’s now cheap enough that some people are starting to get sequenced out of sheer curiosity about what they might uncover.

But DNA sequencing is still far from mainstream. The number of people who have this level of insight into their genetic code is probably in the “five-digit range,” according to Leslie G. Biesecker of the National Human Genome Research Institute. Part of the problem is that many people are not aware of genomics, while others fear that they will not receive an “actionable” result or learn anything much at all.

Some of the largest genomics companies are hoping to change that. One new approach, from Complete Genomics‘ spinout-company Genos, is making a bet that personal genomics will take off if consumers have the opportunity to contribute to important medical research, rather than to learn about their ancestry or lifestyle preferences. For $499, the company sells an FDA-approved home-testing kit. In exchange for a spit sample, Genos will share a web-based visualization for its users to explore their genetic code. Those that opt in to the service will need a prescription from their doctor, as users do learn about some health traits. The test isn’t covered by insurance.

After receiving their results, users can opt to share their genomic data with up to four initial research partners to participate in studies: Broad Institute (for research into protecting against Prion diseases, a group of neurodegenerative conditions), Utah Center for Biomedical Research (for a study on the genetic variances of common neurological and psychiatric disorders), NantBioScience (for a clinical trial for lymphoma, and a study of a breast cancer vaccine), and NantKwest (for a study of a therapy for Merkel Cell Carcinoma).

Those that embark on an informed consent process will be compensated a small amount: $50 to $200 depending on the study. There’s also an option to pay it forward to help others who can’t afford to get sequenced.

Some experts say that Genos has a good shot because it assumes people are motivated by altruism. “I believe that the tipping point will be when people realize how valuable it is (getting sequenced) for themselves and for society,” says George Church, professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and an advisor to Genos. “Think of genomics as a precautionary measure like an airbag,” he adds. “Most of us wouldn’t dream of driving a car without it.”

Genos is among the first companies to offer financial rewards to consumers in exchange for their genetic data. This might seem like a no-brainer, but it is actually a hotly debated topic among bio-ethicists. Some believe that consumers should get paid for their health data, especially given that companies like 23andMe are getting compensated by pharma companies for access to their database of more than 1 million people’s genomes. Others argue that offering financial rewards to people would be an act of manipulation.