The “Take My Wife” Holiday Special Is Tired Of Lesbians Being Mistaken For Sisters

WHY WE CARE: Nobody knows where the next must-see show is going to come from these days. It could be USA (Mr. Robot) or TBS (Search Party) or even NBC’s terribly titled new digital arm, Seeso. In the case of the later, Take My Wife was one of the joyful surprises of the summer. The series was created by its leads, Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher, playing barely skewed versions of their recent selves in mostly fictionalized predicaments. In a bonus holiday special, though, the plaid-clad comedian wives are stranded in Denver over Christmas, discussing the merits of Rhea’s proposed holiday, Melissa McCarthy Day. The couple is also bewildered by a concierge who apparently can’t wrap her head around the idea that lesbians exist, and get a surprise drop-in from sterling indie-pop sister act Tegan and Sara. Don’t fret if the holiday special is too brief, though; the show was just renewed for a second season yesterday.