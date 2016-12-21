Cities Can Help Refugees Simply By Enabling Citizens To Be Empathetic

Earlier this year, as the German city of Hamburg struggled to find homes for its huge influx of refugees, many of them from Syria, it turned to its residents. In its HafenCity University, it built a big interactive model of the whole city and asked people to come and point out places in their neighborhood where they could fit in more shelters.

This story is the ninth in a series of 10 articles from Apolitical–an international platform for innovators in the public service and all those who care about effective government–about the best urban innovations around the world. The last one was about how men and women use cities differently. Stay tuned in two weeks for the next installment.

This is no gimmick: the project is supposed to find homes for 20,000 people. The residents put down Lego bricks to represent shelters and the model calls up the relevant planning information for that spot, as well as displaying what that would mean for the total number of shelters in the neighborhood and the city as a whole.

Anselm Sprandel, the head of the Hamburg’s refugee efforts, told Apolitical, “The great thing about it is first of all that they’ve made interesting suggestions–we’ve had 160 and we’re acting on 20–and also that the residents can see for once how complicated the planning business is.”

Some 1.1 million refugees have arrived in Germany since the start of last year, nearly 10 times as many as have been accepted by the United States even though the U.S. population is four times as large. Germany has taken in 40 times as many refugees per capita as the U.S. This is part of why The New York Times heralded German chancellor Angela Merkel, who has announced she will stand for a fourth term in office, as “the liberal West’s last defender.” (Britain, which has a population slightly smaller than Germany’s, is accepting 20,000 Syrians over five years, about the same number as would fill 25% of Manchester United’s soccer stadium.)

What has allowed German cities to cope with such a rush of people is the spontaneous help provided by volunteers, and the decision by government to work together with its citizens. A Brookings study found one permanent shelter in Hamburg that had 140 volunteers for 190 refugees.

Sprandel told Apolitical: “I’ll go to visit a shelter and it turns out I’m interrupting because volunteers from the neighborhood are giving German lessons. And then I’ll go out onto the playground and see adults looking after the children playing there and, when I ask who it is, I’ll be told those are volunteers from the neighborhood. We sometimes get called up by people saying, ‘We’re an initiative from this or that part of the city. When are you finally going to open a shelter here? We’ve all been waiting and want to help.'”