A Norwegian Electronics Chain Made This Year’s Sweetest Father-Daughter Xmas Ad

WHO: Elkjøp, DDB Stockholm

WHY WE CARE: It’s the thought that counts. It’s an old adage but one that is deeply truthful. The power of any gift isn’t really the object itself, but rather the sentiment behind it. It means someone cared enough about you to take the time and effort to think about your feelings, wants, and needs. Here agency DDB Stockholm has taken that idea to a heartwarming place, to show how this old-fashioned idea can still be applied to a thoroughly modern family. Add to that pitch perfect timing and casting, and it might just be the sweetest father-daughter Xmas ad of the year.