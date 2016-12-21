Gorillaz Just Put Out a Rad Xmas Playlist In Advance of Their 2017 Comeback Album

WHO: Murdoc, the (fictional) bassist from your favorite animated band, Gorillaz.

WHY WE CARE: If you’re tired of hearing carols from animated characters like the Grinch and Alvin and the Chipmunks, a far cruder cartoon crew has got you covered. Gorillaz have been mostly missing in action since their last LP, 2010’s Plastic Beach, but they’re reportedly gearing up for a comeback album in 2017. In the meantime, the group lead by noted multitasker Damon Albarn is already making its presence felt. Just in time for the holidays, the group’s animated bassist, Murdoc, has dropped “Dirty Santa Party,” an 11-song Christmas playlist that pairs very well with tequila-spiked eggnog and turkey giblets. Featuring tracks like Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg’s “Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto,” this bundle is bound to tide over the rudeboy within until next year’s newness.

[via Pitchfork]