We’ve Discovered Netflix’s Biggest Blindspot: The Works of Teri Garr

My wife and I had been going over our mental movie databases for a film our kids would like that was not Clueless. I say that only because we’d all watched Clueless and enjoyed it together several times already. We, the parents, were aware of many, many other films that are also excellent and are not Clueless. We were hoping to prove this concept to the kids.

And that’s when it popped into my head: The Black Stallion. Released in 1979, the film had inspired and transfixed me at a time when I was finally—finally—old enough to begin seeing movies in the theater. On the big screen. And here was a movie that needed the biggest of screens: a quiet, meditative, gorgeously shot love story about a boy and his Arabian horse.

The film featured a young actor named Kelly Reno, playing the boy, Alec, with an impossibly cute, freckled, and expressive face. Mickey Rooney, the horse trainer, was at his wisely crusty best. Also in the cast was a kind-seeming and quirky actress with absolutely impeccable comic timing I’d never seen before. I couldn’t know it at the time, but this was a person who would later alter my adolescent perception of the world.

I’m talking, of course, about Teri Garr.

Teri Garr [Photo: via Wikipedia]

In the long and complicated history of Hollywood, there was a roughly 10-year period, beginning in 1974, when Teri Garr was arguably the most important performer in the country. And certainly in my heart. Following that first chest-thumping encounter in The Black Stallion, I took careful note of the other films Garr appeared in, several of which remain on my occasionally updated All-Time Best list: Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, The Conversation, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, One From The Heart, After Hours, and The Player. All but the last two titles hit theaters between the mid-’70s and 1985.

By any conceivable metric, then, at one point in her career, Garr had a serious run. I was far from the only person who enjoyed the Teri Garr oeuvre: a steamer ship’s worth of Academy Award nominations and many millions in box office cash were heaped upon these films. Tootsie alone, made for a mere $22 million, brought in $177 million in ticket sales and video rentals.