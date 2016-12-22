Looking To Give Back At The End Of A Rough 2016? Follow These Examples

In response to a discordant political season, lots of people have shown a desire to close out the year in a giving way. Planned Parenthood reported 80,000 new donations three days after the election. The ACLU announced the greatest outpouring of support in its history (even more than after September 11, 2001). New York Cares, a volunteer management nonprofit, and 826 Chicago, part of a nationwide children’s literacy initiative, reported noteworthy surges of volunteer signups between November and December. Even Christmas card trends reflected a shift toward goodwill. The card company Minted reported that in the Washington, D.C., area, a design called “Floral Peace,” which depicts a peace sign created out of greenery, was the first non-photo holiday card in the history of the company to become a top seller.

Businesses have also found ways of giving back. Patagonia announced that it would give away 100% of its Black Friday online and in-store purchases to environmental defense charities. “In these divisive times, protecting what we all hold in common is more important than ever before,” read a company statement. The initiative beat company expectations, raising $10 million instead of the forecasted $2 million.

But companies don’t need to be as massive as Patagonia to give back in meaningful ways, both to the country and to employees. This year, managers of businesses of all sizes are finding ways to make this holiday season in particular more meaningful. Here are a few examples.

For Heather Kelly, CEO at the San Francisco public relations firm SSPR, it just didn’t feel right sending out the company’s usual holiday thank you gift to clients: chocolates. “We’re buying these chocolates, we’re shipping them all over the world, there’s an environmental impact that sucks, and best case scenario: Our contact opens them, sticks them in the company kitchen, and maybe brings it up at a company meeting,” she says.

So this year, SSPR sent clients an email stating that in the spirit of the season, the company would make a donation in their name to one of five charities SSPR employees chose, which included The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Environmental Defense Center, and a puppy mill rescue. For clients who didn’t like this option, the chocolates were still available.

Kelly says her team was excited about this new route, and she received enthusiastic responses from her clients as well. In the first 24 hours alone, the email generated over a 50% open rate, with about 50% of those recipients replying to the email and selecting a charity. Companies that had responded for 20 years with radio silence to the chocolates promptly responded to the email. “Within minutes, I had nearly a dozen emails from clients saying, ‘Wow this is so great,’” Kelly says. “It is relationship building and it is doing good.”