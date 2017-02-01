Can A Redesigned Courtroom Make The Justice System More Just?

For someone booked in Chicago’s Cook County Jail on a nonviolent crime, life can change in bond court. In a hearing that usually takes less than a minute, a judge decides whether or not the defendant has to post bond, and how much they’ll have to pay for their freedom.

If a defendant can’t come up with the cash, they’ll stay in jail and can lose their job; some stay in jail for months (or even years) while they wait to go on trial. In one case, a pregnant, homeless woman accused of stealing fruit and candy bars was held in jail for 135 days.

It’s a system that the county is beginning to redesign with pro bono help from consultants around the city. A new algorithm helps court staffers rate detainees’ risk for committing a crime or not showing up for trial; in theory, it helps reduce bias. A growing number of defendants are now let out with electronic tracking devices. The county is considering eliminating cash bonds entirely.

The county is also tackling another issue: the design of the courtroom itself.

“It’s only a 2,000-square-foot room, but you have hundreds of people’s immediate–or unfortunately, longer-term futures–being decided just in that one space,” says Emma Cuciurean-Zapan, a designer at Cannon Design, a firm that donated pro bono services to redesign the bond court. “Interacting are up to nine different state and local agencies in that room, in about 37 seconds.”

The courtroom was originally designed for regular trials, not bond hearings. A giant jury box takes up much of the space, even though there isn’t a jury. The placement of the judge’s bench, at an awkward angle in the corner, makes it hard for family members in the audience to hear what’s happening. A constant stream of people walk through the courtroom, disrupting proceedings. The many parties involved in a hearing aren’t well arranged.

As the designers researched bond courts around the country, most had some similar problems.