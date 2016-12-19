AltSchool Wants Schools To Be More Like A Social Network

Everyone wants America’s education system to do better. Ex-Googler Max Ventilla has a radical idea for how to make schools work more like a social network. Ventilla’s AltSchool is building a highly-personalized education experience that gets better and cheaper as more students use it. A decade from now, AltSchool may have built a new school system that ALL will be able to join.

FastCompany is proud to present Episode 4 of our new series Challengers, an original series partnership with Freethink that showcases innovative entrepreneurs across the globe who are racing to develop new businesses that could dramatically improve people’s lives.

Check out our previous episodes at the “Challengers” link above, and join us as we continue to profile the next generation of challenger companies, getting an intimate view of where they are on their journey to transform entire industries—to change the world.