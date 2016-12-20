The Next Big Thing In Your Next Device Could Be This Ultra-Thin Lighting

As usual, Cody Peterson is talking about making something thin–unimaginably thin. Peterson, who started out developing skinny computer keyboards and went on to found Rohinni , a company devoted to paper-thin lighting, is explaining the micro-light-emitting diodes (LEDs) at the heart of the company’s new technology PiXey.

“You probably can’t see it with your eye,” he says of a single micro-LED. “It’s a speck. That’s the ballpark we work in.”

A thinner, brighter, and more efficient light.

Over the last three years, Rohinni, based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has devised what Peterson says is a novel way of working with those rather sensitive and microscopic components. The result, he says, is a light source that’s about one-tenth as thick as regular LEDs and about six times brighter, but costs roughly the same. It’s also up to ten times more power-efficient when compared to integrated light solutions.

In Rohinni’s trademark filing for PiXey in September, the company hinted at the potential markets for its breakthrough, including mobile devices, TVs, and other devices with backlit electronic displays. But at the moment, Peterson and the team are focused on the one sector that’s closest to hitting store shelves (and debuting next month at CES): laptop keyboards.

Earlier this month, Rohinni’s engineers traveled to Suzhou, China, as a part of a new joint venture with KoJa, the Taiwanese company that dominates membrane switches for keyboards; it has nearly a third of the market worldwide. Luumii, the newly formed company, is ramping up to begin production of Luumii Light, a bright, paper-thin underlayer. In the second quarter of 2017, says Kevin Lin, Luumii’s CEO, the new production line will produce up to 100,000 components a month. By the end of next year, the goal is 1 million to 2 million, as Luumii Light is incorporated into name-brand laptops.

Rohinni’s keyboard backlighting solution is Luumii Light.

“When you can create a light source that thin, you are building something very different from what’s out in the market,” Lin said in an email from China.

Thinner and more efficient backlighting would help manufacturers reduce laptop profiles even further and extend battery life.