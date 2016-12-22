All The Ways AI Didn’t Revolutionize Our Lives In 2016

In the summer of 2015, Google released DeepDream , a neural network that transformed images into hypnotic hallucinations. The internet went nuts. It was one of the first instances of an experimental project that demonstrated what neural networks were capable of to the public, giving us a visceral glimpse at the future of AI.

At the end of 2016, that future, well, hasn’t quite arrived yet. However, this year we saw AI truly enter mainstream dialogue, as society confronted the sticky ethical implications of its design and regulation.

Meanwhile, alongside this serious debate, we saw a multitude of highly visible, experimental, and sometimes very silly projects borne of AI. As designers and engineers began to play with the technology in a more accessible way, their experiments, while far from groundbreaking, offered insights into where AI is going–along with plenty of entertainment.

Take Google’s A.I. Experiments site, which is a repository for test projects that use machine learning and neural networks to accomplish whimsical, seemingly silly tasks. In one, called Quick, Draw!, you play a version of Pictionary where the Google algorithm tries to guess what you’re drawing while you sketch. Another neural net experiment takes your handwriting and tries to generate more of it. These experiments are fun, but Google is already using some of these same kinds of algorithms to detect objects and faces within Google Photos.

Another real-life challenge that AI could help with? Sorting through images and deciding which are SFW and which are NSFW–a task that would be pretty handy for a search engine to complete automatically. Yahoo has an AI that can divide images into these two categories, but PhD student Gabriel Goh decided to take that algorithm and use it to generate new images that would still fit within the SFW and NSFW buckets. The results? The G-rated images resemble rolling hills, with peaceful streams running through them. But the other batch of images seem like they came from a computer with the mind of a 13-year-old boy–it sees penises, breasts, and vaginas everywhere. “If anything, it shows [Yahoo] is doing its job,” Goh told Co.Design. Good to know it works.

Training AI to generate new images of real, recognizable things was a theme this year. After the Pokémon Go craze hit, one Japanese researcher took the logical next step and built a neural net that conjures new Pokémon (though the results look more like mashed-up impressions of the original monsters). The artist Maja Petrić worked with a Microsoft machine-learning researcher to build a program that would create images of the sky as different people see it around the globe. Meanwhile, a group of Italian engineers inspired by the novelist Italo Calvino’s prose poem Invisible Cities created a neural network that would generate maps of imaginary metropolises.

None of these generated images are even close to realism, of course, but they point toward a future where images of places and things may be created entirely from a computer program.