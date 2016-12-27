Explore 14 Hidden Worlds, From Porn Sets To Religious Trade Shows

Photography can be a way to connect to the lives of people outside one’s own experience. In 2016, Co.Design spoke to photographers who parachuted into subcultures around the world to bring lesser-told stories to light, from the dressing rooms of the Westminster Dog Show to today’s most faithful Elvis fans to the eerie costumes at Japanese folklore festivals. After a year ruled by fear and anger, these photo essays underscore one art’s key functions in society: to build empathy for people who are different from ourselves.

[Photo: Cait Oppermann]





The High-Maintenance Beauty Routines of Westminster Show Dogs

New York-based photographer Cait Oppermann spent two days at the Westminster Dog Show, documenting the hair curlers and blow outs given to dogs large and small. “It’s very human what some of the longer haired dogs undergo,” Oppermann told Co.Design. Human trainers and groomers were on hand to make sure every hair was in place before the dogs went before the judges and competed for the honor of Best in Show.

[Photo: Louis De Belle]

Behind the Scenes at the World’s Largest Religious Trade Show

The 17th annual Koinè International Exhibition of Church Furnishings, Liturgical Items, and Religious Building Components was held earlier this year, and the Milanese photographer Louis de Belle was there to capture the multitude of rosaries, crosses, and other spiritual paraphrenalia on display. The photographer’s favorite? An electronic rosary for people with arthritis. “You just press a button and pray along,” De Belle told Co.Design. “Devotional objects and figurines have no limits, especially in Italy.”

[Photo: Maria Gruzdeva]

A Glimpse Inside Russia’s Secret Cosmonaut Training Centers

In the 1960s, the Soviet Union built two cities around its cosmonaut training centers. Russian photographer Maria Gruzdeva discovered that they’ve remained remarkably unchanged, and in her photo series Direction-Space!, she documents the lives of today’s cosmonauts and their families against a retro-futuristic backdrop. “Being surrounded by previous generations, it’s like touching history,” she told Co.Design. “They use the same simulators as they did in the 1960s, and people live and work there generation after generation.”

[Photo: Jo Broughton]

Empty Porn Sets Reveal the Strange World of XXX Interior Design

Jo Broughton‘s photographs at first appear to be empty classrooms, bedrooms, and hospital rooms. But they’re actually vacant porn sets stripped of their performers, a relic of a pre-internet era of pornography and a window into the interior design of sexual fantasy.

[Photo: Clémentine Schneidermann]

What Today’s Rabid Elvis Fans Look Like

The French photographer Clementine Schneidermann visited conventions, costume contests, and private homes’ memorabilia collections in order to capture Elvis fandom at its most fervent for her photo series I Called Lisa-Marie. The portraits reveal more than an obsession–loving Elvis is a lifestyle.

An Ode to New York City’s Glorious Old-School Pizza Parlors

Five New Yorkers set out to document one of the staples of New York City’s culinary scene: the mom-and-pop pizza shop. Five years later, they had a compendium of the pizzerias’ facades, their pizza makers, and their pizza eaters. “Our goal was to document the neighborhood mom-and-pop pizzerias we grew up going to as kids,” one of the photographers Gabe Zimmer told Co.Design “We love everything about these places, from the mirrored walls to the characters behind the counter, and we wanted to pay homage to them.”