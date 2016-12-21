To Tackle Big Urban Issues, This Architect Became A Data Designer

Herwig Scherabon remembers the exact moment that he no longer wanted to be a practicing architect. He was working on a project based in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with a team of fellow Viennese architects, designing a nightclub for Russian oligarchs. At the time, he was also reading a book called Mass Destruction: The Geopolitics of Hunger by Jean Ziegler—a Swiss sociologist and member of the Advisory Committee to the United Nations Human Rights Council—when he came across a particularly disturbing passage that described a human rights violation relating to the project.

“I found out that 40,000 children live under the streets in Ulaanbaatar, because if they stayed above ground they would freeze,” he told me over the phone last week. Steam pipeline tunnels and other infrastructure underneath the city that is unsafe for habitation often provide warmth and shelter during the country’s long and brutal winter. Scherabon had already began to feel disillusioned by architecture; in practice, he says, the details of building and spatial planning were less interesting than studying its theory. Learning that thousands of children were living underneath the ground upon which he was helping to build a swanky nightclub for the uber-rich led him to question the ethical implications of his career—who his work was supporting and why. He started to look around for something else.

Herwig Scherabon’s Income Inequality Maps are 3D illustrations where the height of the blocks corresponds to the income in the respective output area.

Scherabon landed in information design but never totally left his interest in the built environment behind. His incredibly detailed, completely transfixing data visualizations tackle urban design issues like housing inequality, racial inequality, and evictions—and their skillful, multipart visual narratives trace how each influence the others. Scherabon, now only a few months into his new profession, continues to do self-directed work around urban inequality as he sets up his own studio and works on research projects. And he’s already started to gain recognition in the graphic design world: He’s been profiled in places like the Guardian and the British design publication Creative Review, mostly for Atlas of Gentrification, his self-published book of infographics.

At a time when racial tensions, xenophobia, and nationalist sentiments in the U.S. and Europe seem poised to exacerbate these issues even more, Scherabon sees communication as one of the biggest barriers to potential solutions. When I ask Scherabon what the hardest part about visualizing social issues in urban areas—and visualizing the role that housing and the built environment play in those issues—he tells me it’s the sheer complexity of these issues. “A lot of those problems are multidimensional,” he says. “There are different facets to each of them, and they’re all related to other problems.”

Two graphics visualize the eviction notices filed with the San Francisco Rent Board from 1997 onward.

The instinct when trying to visualize this information in a way that is accessible and engaging is to boil it down into something that’s digestible. What can easily be lost in that process is context. For example, isolating housing discrimination from racial inequality pulls apart two issues that are inextricably intertwined, and makes either issue impossible to fully understand. Scherabon’s solution to this is creating a series of graphics that demonstrate the various factors at play in one overarching topic. This approach allows him to take into account several aspects and allows his readers to grasp a concept while still acknowledging its complexities.

Visualizing London’s rent prices per neighborhood with a nod to Peter Saville’s Joy Division cover.

Take, for example, a series of graphics that tell a story of income inequality in London, one of the least affordable housing markets in the world. One graphic on London rental prices takes inspiration from Peter Saville’s famous album cover for Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures, transforming the peaking waves of pulsar frequency into a poignant image depicting London neighborhood rent prices. The abstract graphic implies that it’s overlaid on a map of London; as rent prices become higher toward the city’s center, the waves become steeper. In the East End, where London’s poverty and crime rates are highest, the waves shrink and then plateau.

A second graphic in the series melts those same contour lines into a topography map that shows not only the most deprived areas, but the layers of that deprivation—giving percentages of income, employment, housing barriers, and crime.