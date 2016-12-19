Our First Look At The Long-Awaited “Blade Runner 2049” Is Here

WHAT: Teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049

WHY WE CARE: After years of false starts and shuffled credits, the sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner was announced last year with Arrival director Denis Villeneuve at the helm–and now we finally get a look at what may or may have been worth the 34-year wait.

The official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049 goes a little something like this:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

By making a sequel with Ford and Scott still attached as opposed to a complete reboot, it should be interesting to see how or if Villeneuve’s personal style will exist a space so thoroughly carved out by Scott in 1982 as the director. And will fans be disappointed if Blade Runner‘s biggest question does, in fact, remain unanswered?