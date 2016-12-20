These Are The Top 10 Most Significant Events Of Americans’ Lifetimes

A new Pew Research survey asked U.S. citizens to name the 10 most significant events of their lifetimes. Overall, 9/11 comes top of the list, closely followed by the election of Barack Obama as president, the tech revolution, the JFK assassination, and the Vietnam War. Right there in the main list, you get an idea of the demographics of the respondents. Nobody born since the late 1980s will have cited the fall of the Berlin Wall or the end of the Cold War as significant.

But it’s when you break down the answers by demographic–age, ethnicity, income level–that the results get really interesting.

In the U.S., the terrorist attacks on 9/11 are an obvious candidate for the top spot. That day started a new kind of war that pitched the government against its own people, and everything changed. It’s also recent enough that all adults were alive when it happened, and all but one demographic said that 9/11 was the most significant even in their lifetime. For African-Americans (the Pew report lists “blacks,” whites,” and “Hispanics” as ethnic demographics), the Obama election just slipped in a few percentage points above 9/11 (62% vs. 58%).

Sticking with ethnicity, Hurricane Katrina only showed up on the list for Hispanic respondents (7%), as did the Orlando shooting (number three on the list). Gay marriage is nowhere to be seen in the black respondent’s top 10, whereas the MLK assassination doesn’t appear on either of the other two. Meanwhile, the moon landing and the end of the Cold War show up much higher on the white respondent’s list.

The survey groups people by age into the following generations: millennials (born 1981-1998), gen X (1965-1980), baby boomers (1946-1964), the silent generation (1928-1945), and the greatest generation (1901-1927). The results in these groups vary quite a bit. A millennial, for example, wouldn’t be able to pick the Vietnam War, or the assassinations of MLK and JFK, because they didn’t happen in their lifetimes.

Millennials, then, pick the Iraq and Afghanistan wars as important, with gay marriage coming in at number four, and the tech revolution at five. This generation also lists three mass shootings in its top 10: Orlando, Sandy Hook, and Columbine, along with the Boston marathon bombing. Interestingly, 7% of millennials mention the Great Recession, which doesn’t make the list of any of the older generations.

Gen X counts the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Cold War as the most significant events (after 9/11 and the Obama election), the boomers rank JFK and Vietnam right after 9/11, and the silent generation puts WWII in its number two spot, below 9/11.