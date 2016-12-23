Welcome To The Anthropocene: 2016 In Environment Stories

It’s late December, but I’m sweating. In my case, it’s because I’m in the Southern Hemisphere, where it’s summer. But there’s a very good chance you could be sweating no matter where you are. 2016 is on track to be the hottest–and perhaps worst–year on record. Air and ocean temperatures hit record levels, passing 2015’s historic highs . (See all the places in America that smashed heat records this summer .) Sea levels kept rising, too, and there was more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than ever before.

All these things are wreaking havoc on our natural environments: New endangered species are appearing everywhere, and elephants, gorillas, lions, and more of the world’s largest animals will likely become extinct over the next quarter century.

While president-elect Donald Trump says that “nobody really knows” whether climate change is a real thing, let’s not overcomplicate matters. The American Southwest is facing down a 30-year megadrought due to climate change and Louisiana has been hit with “1,000-year” floods. Of course, the wider impacts of climate change can already be seen around the world, whether you’re looking at outbreaks of armed conflict (because heat makes us more violent) or natural disasters like earthquakes, which are happening ever-more frequently. Also, the Arctic could be essentially ice-free as soon as next summer. Yikes.

You and me and the other 7 billion people on earth are now officially (per officials) the strongest force on the planet. Welcome to the Anthropocene. We did it, together. And it’s very hot.

1: The World Is Unprepared For The “Truly Staggering” Warming Of The Oceans

Fisheries and corals are in grave danger, hurricanes are increasing, and toxic algae blooms are on the rise. The world is ignoring the oceans at its peril.

[Photo: Benjamin Grant]

2: These Breathtaking Aerial Photos Of Earth Show How Humans Have Changed The Planet

From massive mines in Africa to dizzying freeway interchanges, these images capture the strange beauty—and horror—of humanity’s footprint.