Will Consumers Change Their Minds About Wearables In 2017?

It wasn’t so long ago that we were all excited about the next great computing platform: wearable devices and (especially) smartwatches.

Many people thought that by 2017 we’d be fairly dependent on our smartwatches and that many of the tasks we normally do on our smartphones would be transferred to the little computers on our wrists.

That wasn’t to be. Wearables, by and large, are being used for health and fitness tracking, which we can expect to remain true throughout 2017.

The great test of mobile devices is how likely we are to leave home without them. Our smartphones? Never. Our smartwatches? Well, let’s just say that if you’re already pulling out of the driveway and look down and see a bare wrist, chances are you won’t go back inside to get it.

Three years ago, Motorola, Samsung, and LG were making smartwatches that ran the Android Wear operating system. Google announced the second major version of the OS last May, and we were expecting a new wave of Android Wear-powered smartwatches to show up in Q1 2017, marking the debut of Android Wear 2.0.

That wasn’t to be either.

Samsung has said it will build all future smartwatches on its own Tizen platform. Just a few weeks ago, Motorola (Lenovo), said it would not be releasing a new smartwatch in 2017 at all. LG was the first to make an Android Wear smartwatch back in 2014, but the company released no new smartwatches in 2016, and its plans for 2017 remain unclear.