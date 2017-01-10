How You’ll Search For A Job In 2017

According to Glassdoor’s newest report on job trends , there are close to 6 million jobs to be filled right now, a record number since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking job openings in 2000. Another growing trend is that nearly every employer is hiring for tech roles. A recent report from job market analytics firm Burning Glass found that there were as many as 7 million job openings last year that required coding skills.

So if you’re among the 40% of workers who are actively looking for a new position or planning to hunt in 2017, here are some things that will play into how you find and land that new job.

In a job market that favors the seeker, the old adage that it’s best to look for a job when you already have one has never been more true. According to a LinkedIn report, 85% of people–known in HR parlance as “passive job seekers”–are employed and satisfied with their position. Yet nearly half (45%) say they’d be willing to talk to a recruiter about a potential opportunity.

If you’re among this group of not-so-active seekers and have tech talent, there are a burgeoning number of platforms designed to help connect you with your next job. The likes of Woo, Jobr, Switch, and Anthology let employed workers post what it would take to get them to switch jobs anonymously. That includes requests for flex work, relocation, and the size of the company, in addition to salary and benefits requirements.

According to the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, 13% of U.S. employers utilize personality assessments. About 2.5 million people take the Meyers-Briggs test each year, and it’s used by 89 of the Fortune 100 companies. Nick Shaw, managing director of CEB Talent Assessment for the U.K. and Ireland, says that cognitive and behavioral assessments are designed to find the right person with the right skills that will best fit into an organization–something that’s in the candidate’s best interest, too, because there’s nothing worse than learning that your “dream” job is actually a nightmare.

Shaw recommends trying to be as open and honest as possible to avoid creating the illusion that you’ll fit in if you won’t. “In advance of an interview process, candidates should reflect on successful outcomes that they have achieved, the behaviors they demonstrated, and how these relate to the role for which they have applied,” Shaw says. Candidates should familiarize themselves with the requirements of the test, and practice similar questions in advance to ensure that they are not fazed under the time pressure of the test, he advises.

“In 2017, we predict a rise in pre-hire coaching and skills development as employers and people look to find the perfect fit,” says Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. The company currently partners with LearnUp, a pioneering pre-hire coaching platform, to help get entry-level candidates work ready. “This approach to coaching people into roles rather than screening them out offers short online assessment, coaching, and real-life scenarios connected to open positions,” he explains. “It’s a win-win, helping individuals develop important skills and matching employers to ready-to-succeed workers who start strong, develop skills, and stay longer.”