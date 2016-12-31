8 Mistakes You Need To Leave Behind In 2017

Whether you saw 2016 as a time to celebrate or an enormous dumpster fire, there’s something thrilling about the prospect of a new year. It’s a clean slate. Twelve months stretch ahead, full of promise.

If you don’t take time out, you’re not going to be able to sustain high performance, she says. “We see a lot of turnover at CEO level and at some of the C-suite levels because people aren’t recovering, they aren’t taking that time to regenerate,” she says. So start planning some time for yourself in the new year. Discounting The Small Wins Saltz says that we’re more apt to achieve big goals if they’re structured as a series of small ones. “People have a tendency to go, ‘I’m going to revolutionize my life this year.’ [That’s] very unwieldy and undefined—and actually usually lasts for a week and then you’re done,” she says. Instead of shooting for the moon, take concrete, specific steps that will get you where you want to go. And celebrate those achievements to keep you motivated along the way. We’re more apt to achieve big goals if they’re structured as a series of small ones. Failing To Follow Through Much of the reason we hold ourselves back isn’t lack of will, talent, or ability—it’s lack of follow-through, says Canning. We become disorganized or run out of time to take the steps necessary to realize our goals. “You can get incredibly lucky or you can be very well connected. But for most people, it comes down to refining your intentions, getting incredibly organized, and setting up some sort of framework for consequences in the event of failure,” he says. Lean on your network to keep yourself accountable and ensure you’ll follow through on the things that you say you’re going to do. Neglecting High Performers—Including Yourself It’s easy to fall into the role of firefighter, tending to the most urgent needs and tasks during the course of the day. However, if you’re ignoring your high performers or your own personal development because you’re spending too much time tending to lower-performing employees who need help or a greater degree of management, you could be missing an important opportunity for retention, development, and greater productivity, Spears says. “That’s irresponsible to the high performers. If you can spend more time there and create a little bit more connection with those employees to keep those people from leaving, that’s a really good investment of your time,” she says. And that goes for you, personally, as well. Spend some time tending to your own career and personal development needs, she says. Everyone in the organization will be better off for it.

Ignoring Your Anxiety Just as it’s important to stay in tune with your need for downtime, it’s also important to recognize and deal with anxiety when it rears its head, Saltz says. “A lot of people have felt that 2016 has been a rough year in terms of high anxiety,” she says. Insecurities and disagreements can promote anxiety. When people feel a great deal of discord or don’t feel in control, those types of things promote anxiety too, she says. Get in touch with soothing techniques to make yourself feel better. From using websites and apps like Headspace and Calm, to exercise or sessions with a therapist, come up with an anxiety management plan to help you feel better and be more clearheaded, she says. Giving In To Self-Limiting Beliefs One of the best things you can leave behind is the power of that negative voice in your head telling you what you can’t do, Spears says. Get over your self-limiting beliefs and reinforce your understanding of where your strengths lie. “You can get there with a 360-degree review, and bringing in someone and being vulnerable and saying, ‘How can I get better?’” It’s not always easy to face our insecurities, but that voice may be holding you back in ways you don’t even realize, she says. It’s time for its power to go.