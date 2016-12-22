How The Jetsons Can Help With Your Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

In 1962, Hanna-Barbera unveiled The Jetsons, a cartoon that took a look at what the world might be like in the future. While we haven’t quite gotten to the point where we’re all zipping around in flying cars, a good deal of the tech in the show has actually made it, in some form, into the modern world.

If you’re scrambling around looking for the perfect last-minute gift this holiday season, the original future family might be just the inspiration you need. From George’s talking alarm clock to a smart elevator that can take you anywhere you want with the push of a button, we’ve rounded up a few of the gadgets and gizmos that made The Jetsons great that you can actually buy today. Even better, they’re all available via Amazon Prime, so you can get them to your home almost as fast as Rosie the Robot could.

The Jetsons had a super-thin television that would descend from their ceiling whenever they wanted to watch something. Today’s TVs are arguably even thinner than the future family ever imagined. This 65-inch curved TV by LG is designed so it looks great from any angle in the room (we doubt the Jetsons’ TV could pull that off), and has a 4k resolution, which is as lifelike as you can get on a television in our future. Smart TVs like this one also take things a step further than the Jetsons’ set by offering built-in apps like Netflix and Hulu that put the world’s movies and TV shows at your fingertips.

George Jetson had a team of toothbrushes that handled the dirty work for him. We’re not quite at a point where we all have automated toothbrushes installed in our bathrooms, but brushing technology has come a pretty long way. There are a ton of “smart” brushes out there that offer functionality far beyond what was we saw in the cartoon. Oral-B’s Pro 7000 SmartSeries electric toothbrush, for instance, offers real-time feedback on how you’re brushing, tracks your brushing habits over time, and offers tips on how you can improve your technique.

We don’t all have robot maids and butlers in our homes just yet, but you can get a lot of the functionality the Jetsons got from Rosie from much smaller devices. For instance, Amazon’s Echo can play that song you want to hear, order your groceries for you, and even control some aspects of your smart home. Everything is done with your voice, so like with a true robot butler, you’ll never have to lift a finger.

Jane Jetson could simply ask to “call Mom” and then get her on video chat instantly. With things like Skype and Google Hangouts, video chatting with loved ones is just a click away. The iPhone and most Android devices, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S7, also have built-in personal assistants Siri and Google Now that can handle your request to call Mom and a whole lot more.

Elroy Jetson used his smartwatch to watch episodes of The Flintstones and talk to his family. While smartwatches with video capabilities aren’t quite ready for prime time just yet, today’s smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch, can allow you to call home, view photos, and even track your latest workout.