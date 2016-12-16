“Barry” Director Vikram Gandhi On Why His Obama Biopic Is Like A Superhero Origin Tale

Vikram Gandhi doesn’t sleep much. That’s good, because you can’t make a movie like Barry if you do–or, at least, you can’t get a movie that was still in casting in March out to audiences around the world by December if your top priority is a good night’s sleep.

Gandhi (whose day job includes making documentaries for Vice) and co-writer Adam Mansbach (who wrote the children’s book parody Go The Fuck To Sleep) only finished the script in October of 2015. They quickly took it to producers Black Bear Pictures and began prepping in January. By March, they had the lead for their film that tells the story of a 20-year-old Barack Obama’s first year in New York at Columbia University–newcomer Devon Terrell–as well as the characters who would flesh out Barry’s world. Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) came onboard as Barry’s girlfriend, Charlotte; Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood) signed on to play his roommate; Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton) as a classmate; Ashley Judd as Obama’s mom. It was an exciting project, and one that needed to reach audiences no later than December–while Obama was still in office–to remain as relevant as Gandhi wanted it to be. So he skipped sleep, finished the film in August, and took it to the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and reached a partnership with Netflix that would get it to audiences with a month left in his presidency. Gandhi was assured that Barry would be relevant–and then Donald Trump won the election.

“Even just watching the trailer on November 9, I got chills, because I realized how relevant all the scenes in this movie are, and how important this movie has become because of the landscape we live in,” Gandhi says. Barry is a personal story, drawn largely from the search for identity Obama explored in his 1995 memoir, Dreams From My Father. Until after the election, though, he didn’t know that a film that explores what it means to be a mixed-race American in a hostile environment would on the meaning that it has after the election of Donald Trump.

Linus Roache, Jenna Elfman, Anya Taylor Joy, Devon Terrell, and Vikram Gandhi [Photo: Linda Kallerus , courtesy of Netflix]

“I wasn’t interested in making a movie about the president, or a political movie,” Gandhi says. “I was interested in telling a story about race in America, and a personal story about a coming-of-age protagonist that we don’t usually see in the movies–a mixed race kid who doesn’t have a specific identity, which is who I think Barry was at that time. But over the last month, in a post-election America, a lot of the themes that are in this movie that were personal struggles about identity in this one character, all of those things have become and now are deeply politicized. So the issue of what it means to be American in a country whose rhetoric is now one of white nationalism becomes a deeply political message.”

Barry may have taken on political meaning, but it’s not a movie about politics. In fact, it’s fairly steadfast in avoiding that. If Southside With You–the other movie to come out in 2016 about a young Obama–was Before Sunrise with Barack and Michelle, Barry is like a cross between a Star Wars prequel and Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!, where a young man going away to college in the early ’80s meets a cast of colorful characters as he attempts to find himself.

Bringing up the Star Wars prequels to a filmmaker as a direct point of comparison is a little uncomfortable, but Gandhi seems to understand the analogy, and he has his own take on it that’s not too dissimilar.

“This is, in a weird way, a superhero origin story,” he says. “When you think about superheroes, what every character has is a deep secret that alienates them from the world and makes their life difficult, and they have to make a choice: are they going to go and fix the world or go into isolation? And they struggle with that their whole life. And so in a lot of ways, this is like the creation myth of a superhero. For Barack Obama, the alienation of coming from such a diverse background, and holding in torments of figuring out where he belongs, and the secret is not knowing his father. In his memoir, and in memoirs of other people who knew him at that period, he talks about living like a monk, and isolating himself a lot from regular campus life. So there’s a lot of similarities between the way a superhero is portrayed in his origin story and the way that he’s portrayed here. We just don’t see the epic proportions.”