Thai Life Insurance Serves Up Yet Another Harrowing Ad Masterpiece

WHO: Thai Life Insurance, Ogilvy & Mather Bangkok

WHY WE CARE: Thai Life Insurance is in the habit of reducing audiences to blubbering wrecks, and the approach must be working because this latest spot is entirely consistent with the company’s advertising oeuvre. The five-minute long film, “Opportunity” explores the idea of where opportunity comes from, and what it means, through the unrelentingly grim backstory of an apparently successful professional woman. At what appears to be a job interview the woman is asked, “How do opportunities arise?” The narrative then takes us on a journey revealing how this woman has got to where she is.

As the film unfolds we learn that, for this woman, opportunity has surfaced in her life for numerous reasons. Some of these are to do with hard work and diligence but alongside this, she has suffered heart-rending loss and profound hardships. Like all of Thai Life’s spots, including 2014’s huge viral hit “Unsung Hero,” and last year’s “Garbage Man,” the film centers on the brand’s primary messaging around the “Value of Life” and suggests that for some, opportunity is most meaningful when it is the chance to give to others.