10 Ways To Be A Better Employee In 2017

You may have resolved to lose weight or exercise more this year, but what about resolving to become a better employee? Your efforts could make you indispensable (and could even get you promoted).

No matter what industry you work in, here is some practical advice on how to be your best self at work every day of 2017. 1. Strengthen Your Soft Skills Don’t overlook the value of less-tangible skills like emotional intelligence or “EQ” in succeeding at work. The World Economic Forum said it will be one of the top 10 job skills by 2020 because people with high EQ handle pressure well, know how to cooperate with others, are open to feedback, and empathetic. Who doesn’t want to be around more people like that? To develop more emotional intelligence start by practicing active listening. To get better at this, Harvey Deutschendorf recommends pretending you’ll be tested after your chat and ask them to clarify statements so you can really understand what they are telling you. He also suggests opening yourself up to talk about yourself in a frank, non-defensive manner to better connect with your coworkers. Read More: 7 Reasons Why Emotional Intelligence is the Fastest Growing Job Skill 2. Show Gratitude A Harris Poll on behalf of University of Phoenix that surveyed over 1,000 U.S. adults who work full time in HR or senior management showed that 51% of managers who used public recognition and 54% of managers who used rewards to solicit ideas were better able to encourage innovation. Saying “thank you” is good for your health and good for the bottom line, too. Acknowledging fundraisers’ work with donors led to a 50% increase in their productivity, according to Harvard Health.

Read More: Which Self-Improvement Strategy Is Right For You? Try One And Report Back 5. Request Regular Feedback Karen Nowicki, director of engineering at kCura, concurs with her colleague Blesoff’s advice and adds, “Even if your organization doesn’t have a formal performance coaching program, make it clear to your manager that you are interested in frequent feedback if you want to boost your own job satisfaction and move your career forward in 2017.” Nowicki recommends asking to schedule monthly one-on-one check-ins to gauge your performance throughout the year. “That way,” she says, “you’ll always know where you stand, and what you can improve.” Read More: The 5 Best Times And Ways To Ask For Feedback 6. Get Better At Goal Setting Vip Sandhir, CEO and founder of HighGround, an employee engagement software provider, says that standout employees set goals outside of their comfort zone often and tie them closely to the broader corporate goals for maximum impact. But it’s not enough to set the goal and put yourself on autopilot until you reach it. Sandhir says it’s necessary to pair this with frequent check-ins with your manager on goal progress and challenges. He also suggests being proactive about getting constructive feedback from other teams and peers. A BetterWorks employee sentiment survey found that 92% reported they’d work harder if their coworkers could see their goals, while a New Norms @Work survey found that 26% of workers believe that discussing success with colleagues motivates them. “While none of these characteristics will appear on a job description,” says Sandhir, “these three things build confidence in employees, both by themselves and the employers who want to keep them.

9. Step Up Your Social Media Game Although a slew of job seekers use social media to scope out a potential new employer, there are plenty of ways to use social to boost your career in the job you have. Use it to search for thought leaders. Not only can their wisdom add to yours, but you can use social to position yourself alongside them, further giving your cred a boost. You can and should also use social platforms to share what you are working on. As Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes notes, “Social media, used correctly, can be an executive productivity tool, a global broadcast channel, a source of consumer and competitor intel, and a PR vehicle.” Read More: Here’s How To Use Social Media At Each Stage Of Your Career 10. Improve The Way You Deal With Conflict Whenever there’s more than one person working on a project, there are bound to be differences of opinions. Those can escalate to conflict depending on the personalities of the players involved. If that happens, fear not, says entrepreneur John Rampton. First, he says, “it’s important to find out what’s causing the clash before you roll up your sleeves to try and fix it.” That could be emotional overload or members of the group who aren’t willing to compromise. Once that’s determined, Rampton recommends reminding everyone of their common goal and suggest a compromise. Above all, says Nate Regier, CEO of Next Element, don’t fear it. “Conflict is the source of energy. The real problem is the casualties caused by misusing that energy—by failing to channel it into something productive.” Read More: Four Counterproductive Myths About Conflict