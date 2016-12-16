Patagonia Shows The Upside Of Using Recycled Down

WHO: Patagonia

WHY WE CARE: Patagonia sure talks a good game, with films like DamNation and Jumbo Wild (both available on Netflix) tying directly into its activist identity. But in many cases around the brand world, the gap between marketing image and corporate action or policy can in fact be a gulf. For Patagonia though, as outlined in founder Yvon Chouinard’s business memoir, the goal is to have no gap at all, and short films like this, and the recent Fair Trade video, help to illustrate that to a public increasingly vigilant in holding brands to account for the image they convey.