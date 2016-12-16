Evernote CEO Explains Why He Reversed Its New Privacy Policy: “We Screwed Up”

Evernote is reversing its decision to implement a controversial privacy policy change on January 23rd because it “screwed up” its explanation of the change, says CEO Chris O’Neill. Originally announced Wednesday, the policy appeared to imply that Evernote employees would have unfettered access to user’s private notes on the service, something the company claims was never actually the case.

“We screwed up, and I want to be really clear about that,” Evernote CEO Chris O’Neill told Fast Company seconds after getting on the phone for an interview late Thursday afternoon. “We let our users down, and we let our company down.”

O’Neill says that the company screwed up when it came to the way it communicated and explained the new policy, and that the headlines being written about the change were “just not true.”

“Human beings don’t read notes without people’s permission. Full stop. We just don’t do that,” says O’Neill, noting that there’s an exception for court-mandated requests. “Where we were ham-fisted in communicating is this notion of taking advantage of machine learning and other technologies, which frankly are commonplace anywhere in the valley or anywhere you look in any tech company today.”

He says that what was interpreted as a policy that would give Evernote employees the opportunity to read users’ notes, was actually a reference to using user data, with their permission, to help improve new features.

For instance, a user might opt into a new feature that reads a document and creates an action-item list based on that document. Out of the gate, your document would never be read by a human; however, if you ran into issues with the feature and asked for help, then you could grant access to that specific note to a support employee to help you troubleshoot the issue.

Chris O’Neill [Photo: via Evernote]

“There are some things we don’t know that relates to what the privacy policy will look like,” O’Neill says. “We have to figure some stuff out, but I can assure you it’s going to be more in the opt-in side of the equation.”