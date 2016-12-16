Oculus Adds Rooms And Parties To Make VR More Social

While there’s plenty of disagreement about how big the virtual reality industry will eventually become, few people dispute that making the experience more social is key to its future growth.

Already there are numerous companies building businesses around social VR–Altspace, High Fidelity, even Facebook.

Now, Oculus, maker of the high-end Rift, as well as the software that powers Samsung’s mobile Gear VR platform, has announced a new set of social tools designed to make it easy for friends to talk to each other while in VR and to do things with each other in a virtual world.

“While hardware is super important for VR,” says Oculus product manager Madhu Muthukumar, “we know software is what will determine how people feel about VR. If we want people to enjoy VR, one of the biggest drivers is connecting people to friends.”

Today, Facebook-owned Oculus unveiled Parties and Rooms. The former is meant to enable a multi-party voice conversation that can essentially ride on top of whatever each participant is doing with their Gear VR, whether it be playing a game, watching a movie, or just sitting around in a digital lounge.

Rooms is that digital lounge, a place where up to four people can come together to watch videos, play simple games, or use any of a number of apps that have been integrated with the platform.

Parties and Rooms are meant to work together, though you don’t need to be in a shared room to take part in a Parties call.