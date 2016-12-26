How CEOs Will Make The World A Better Place In 2017

Fast Company asked CEOs across industries—social good, sexual health, beauty, tech, and more—about how, in the face of uncertainty, they will seek to improve the world around us during the coming year. Here’s what they had to say.

Laura Weidman Powers, cofounder and CEO of tech diversity nonprofit Code2040 (currently also a senior policy adviser to U.S. chief technology officer Megan Smith):

[Photo: courtesy of Code2040]

“We’re working on deepening our impact through growing the Fellows Program, iterating on our student programs Tech Trek and TAP, and broadening our offerings for our company partners committed to diversifying their workforces. We’re also working with Google for Entrepreneurs on bringing the Code2040 Residency to its eighth city, Atlanta. And you’ll see a lot more from us around sharing our learnings in order to enable others to lead on closing the wealth gap for Blacks and Latinos, while creating more opportunities for underrepresented communities of color in tech.”

Meika Hollender, cofounder and co-CEO of female-friendly condom brand Sustain Natural:

[Photo: courtesy of Sustain Natural]

“This is a really critical time for the women’s sexual and reproductive health industry. With a political climate that’s threatening to move women’s health backward, it’s up to businesses to keep women’s health moving forward. As we gear up for a year where access to reproductive health care services and birth control are likely to become less accessible, it’s companies like Sustain that become tasked with educating, empowering, and providing products to all women throughout this country. Additionally, Sustain has always donated 10% of its profits to organizations like Planned Parenthood through our 10%4Women program. In 2017, we aim to get other women-led businesses to join this program, similar to 1% for the planet, as the funding for many of these organizations is at serious risk.”

Charles Best, founder and CEO of education nonprofit DonorsChoose:

[Photo: courtesy of DonorsChoose]

“Beyond the classroom materials, we see three opportunities for DonorsChoose.org to make the world a better place in 2017: 1) We can use our data about what teachers need for their classrooms—data that we’ve opened to the public—to uncover trends that could help make education spending smarter. 2) We can partner with creators and innovators to bring cutting-edge technology into the classroom, like we’ve done so far with MakerBot and OpenROV. 3) We can reward teachers who bring new learning opportunities to their students (advanced courses, coding, financial literacy, etc.) with DonorsChoose.org funding credits to help them continue to excel. “