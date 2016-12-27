10 CEOs Share Their Leadership Goals For 2017

Fast Company asked CEOs across industries—social good, sexual health, beauty, tech, and more—about how they would like to bolster and improve their leadership style in 2017. Here’s what they had to say:

[Photo: courtesy of Code2040]

Laura Weidman Powers, cofounder and CEO of tech diversity nonprofit Code2040 (currently also a senior policy adviser to U.S. chief technology officer Megan Smith):

“One of the joys of 2016 was the way the Code2040 leadership team has stepped up in amazing ways to steward the organization’s growth. I took a six-month quasi-sabbatical to join the Obama Administration, and during that time everyone at Code2040 took on pieces of my role in order to make it work. The executive team and program directors in particular not only stepped up but spread their wings in ways that were so inspiring. I know that for all of us, this experience has and will reshape how we share responsibility, work together, and exercise our collaborative leadership, and honor the variety of strengths on the team.”

[Photo: courtesy of Walker & Company]

Tristan Walker, founder and CEO of Walker & Company Brands, a health and beauty company for people of color:

“One thing I’ve learned recently is to slow down—especially for us. We’re working on something that I believe to be pretty special, with a team that’s pretty special. We found our product and market, and I’m always the type to want to do something important and improve lives in a step function kind of way. And one thing that I thought about—particularly as CEO of a company—is not everybody is like that. And that’s not a bad thing, but you have to be able to manage folks who aren’t like that when you are like that. I need to prove my own kind of leadership style to accommodate multiple other styles.”

[Photo: courtesy of Sustain Natural]

Meika Hollender, cofounder and co-CEO of female-friendly condom brand Sustain Natural:

“I want to be a better listener. This past election highlighted how divided our country is–much more than I had realized–and that means that in order for Sustain to succeed, I need to better understand how all women are dealing with their sexual and reproductive health, regardless of their political beliefs. Because reproductive rights are still such a polarizing issue, listening to both sides is a priority of mine for 2017.”