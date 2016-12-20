These Are The Jobs That Will Have The Biggest Talent Shortages In 2017

When you hear the phrase “war for talent” it’s not hard to imagine a battlefield of recruiters slugging it out over the slim pickings of qualified candidates. The latest findings from online job board Indeed only serve to strengthen that notion.

In a nationwide survey of over 1,000 HR managers and recruiters, 86% reported that they find it challenging to find and hire technical talent and 75% think the time-to-fill for roles has increased in the past three years. More than half (53%) of respondents hired people who weren’t exactly qualified because they needed to fill the position immediately. The result of this: 83% believe it has hurt their business either from lost revenue, slower product development, market expansion, or increased team tension and employee burnout.

This shortfall affects a variety of jobs across industries. We asked jobs experts to shine a light on positions and sectors that have the biggest talent deficits right now.

According to Indeed economist Daniel Culbertson, there is a wide variety of jobs that employers have a hard time filling. “From what we might think of as old-world professions like barbers to positions that require advanced professional degrees, such as veterinarians, aerospace engineers, and chief executives,” he explains. Culbertson says that can be due to a number of reasons from sheer volume of demand for the those particular workers to having a limited talent pool because there are high barriers to entry for a profession.

Indeed ranked the following jobs by the number of postings that went unfilled for more than 30 days.

The top ten were:

Barbers

Power Distributors and Dispatchers

Pile-Driver Operators

Tax Preparers

Electric Motor, Power Tool, and Related Repairers

Vocational Education Teachers, Postsecondary

Cargo and Freight Agents

Tire Repairers and Changers

Pharmacy Technicians

Veterinarians

Other jobs on the list included skin care specialists, massage therapists, and aerospace engineers.

“In the case of profession such as a veterinarian, the high barrier to entry of the training and education required to be qualified simply shrinks the talent pool,” says Culbertson. He says that because skin care specialists or massage therapists train on the job after a short professional certification course, those jobs are typically much less susceptible to shortages driven by a lack of candidates. However, the BLS reports that both professions are growing fast than average as demand for these services grows.