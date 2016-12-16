What Peter Thiel And Elon Musk Deserve For Christmas (According To An AI)

Finding a last minute Christmas gift can be hard, even if you know someone well. Gifted, a new SMS chatbot by developer Michael Jordan, leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to try to make it easier, by recommending gifts based upon a person’s appearance. So how well does it work? Spoiler: Not too well, but if you’re especially hard up, it might kickstart some ideas. It certainly beats frantically buying presents on Christmas Eve at the local Gas ‘N’ Gulp.

Here’s how Gifted works. Using SMS, you send the Gifted chatbot an image of the person for whom you want to find a gift. From there, Gifted uses ClarifAI, an AI-driven photo tagger, to scan the image and translate what it thinks it sees into keywords, which it then rates based upon confidence. Gifted then matches these keywords up with a database of manually-picked Amazon products and sends you a link to a product. You can try it for yourself by texting any image to (267) 422-7066.

So how’s it do? Well–err. Here’s what Gifted recommended when I sent it this picture of my wife:

I can confidently say my wife would likely consider such a gift inscrutable at best, and insulting at worst, if I told her it was generated for her because a robot thought she looked tired and without confidence. (Adding further injury: Gifted also recommended I buy this same brand of Hey Girl tea for my sainted, gray-haired mother.)

Gifted thought I should buy my editor, Kelsey Campbell-Dollahan, an avid bicycle enthusiast who was pictured literally wearing a bicycle uniform, an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Er, okay? I would have thought some biking paraphernalia, but no, that recommendation is reserved for this picture of a three-year-old, who Gifted thinks I should buy a fixie:

And what about me? Here’s a picture of me posing in Turkey in front of a ceramic Tyrannosaurus.

No Jurassic World Blu-Ray, or Dinosaurs Attack! collectible card set, or this robotic triceratops? Come on, Gifted.