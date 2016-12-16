These Blind Spots Prevent Gender Equality In The Workplace

Here’s what we know: Our workplaces have a long way to go to achieve gender parity in everything from leadership positions to pay, despite the fact that women and men are nearly equally represented in the workforce.

To get a better understanding of the gender divide at work, Kununu, an employer review platform, partnered with InHerSight, on the “Gender Equality” survey. The survey asked 5,000 working professionals to rate their current and former employers across 16 different factors including salary, telecommuting, learning opportunities, coworkers, paid time off, mentorship, and management opportunities, among others.

The gender split of respondents was 38% men and 62% women. InHerSight’s founder and CEO Ursula Mead says that even though the split was uneven, it was substantial enough to support the comparisons and analysis behind their findings.

Here is what they found:

Overall, men are more satisfied with their jobs than women on 15 of the 16 factors. The only one they rated lower was paid time off. The survey also revealed that there are six areas that men rate significantly higher than women do.

46% of men felt that there were enough management opportunities for women, but only 33% of women did.

44% of men believed that their companies had enough women in top leadership positions compared 33% of women who were satisfied with the number of women in leadership.

39% of men believed that the women they work with have equal access to opportunities , but only 33% of women agree.

38% of men thought their company’s maternity leave policy was sufficient, while 31% women felt the same.

31% of men believed that their companies offered support for working parents but just 24% of women agreed.

21% of men were satisfied with the mentorship programs at their companies but only 16% of women were.

Mead says these disparities are likely due to many factors. “I’m sure the long history of traditionally male-oriented and dominated workplaces has led to a situation where men think a boardroom full of other men is normal, and minimal parental leave and family growth support is enough,” she points out.

She also believes that part of the problem is that men are rarely asked to try to see things from women’s perspectives or assess support for women in their organization. “When companies dig into what women are experiencing at work, they often focus on collecting that data from women specifically,” she notes, “It’s a new experience for many men.”