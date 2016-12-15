Bet This Is The First Horse Ad That Ever Got You Emotional

WHO: Purina Mills, The Martin Agency

WHY WE CARE: And you thought only dog adoption ads could make you cry. The market for horse feed may be somewhat limited, but the YouTube audience for animal stories that will give you the feels is MASSIVE. Purina Mills, the animal feed division of Land O’ Lakes (which acquired it from Ralston Purina in 1986), obviously knows this, and decided to use a wee bit of emotional manipulation, some expert casting (that Farmer’s face!), and a super weepy instrumental of “Auld Lang Syne” to boost its brand awareness.

The spot ties into the brand’s ongoing sponsorship of A Home for Every Horse, an organization that helps bring together horses in need of a new home together with people who can provide them with a safe and caring environment. The folks over at Ralston Purina should send over some holiday treats to say thanks for the unintentional brand halo Sam will surely give them.