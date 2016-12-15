Lyft Steers For The Heart With A Little Old Lady. Oh, And An Oscar-Winning Animator

WHO: Lyft, John Kahrs

WHY WE CARE: There are any number of directions a brand can take with a content strategy, but if you had to put a name to this one, it’s gotta be “Do a Chipotle.” The burrito brand famously hit marketing gold with a poignant set of award-winning animated shorts like “The Scarecrow” and “Paperman”–and scored by composer Emmy Award-winning composer Christophe Beck.

It may end with an entirely predictable Kumbaya moment, but it’s the previous six minutes of character building that will get you. As an added bonus, the short also features the original song “Movin,” written and performed by former Lyft driver Sir the Baptist, who drove for the company after quitting his job at ad agency Leo Burnett to make a go of his music career.