Dove Uses The Mannequin Challenge To Challenge The Shape Of Mannequins

WHO: Dove, Ogilvy London

WHY WE CARE: While the general rule of thumb still stands that once a brand or, say, politicians, latch on to something, the cool of that cultural moment has surely passed. But! Here Dove actually uses the meme of the month to make a clever point about what message the mono-shape of mannequins–practically unchanged in the last 50 years–sends to the living and breathing women who may not fit that fashion ideal.