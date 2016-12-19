12-Plus Apps You Should Delete Before The New Year

Your smartphone may feel like an extension of your hand, but it can be causing you more grief than joy. It’s no surprise why the concept of “digital detoxes” has become so popular; people feel too connected to their technological objects.

If it’s not feasible to completely unplug there may be ways to mitigate the feeling of being overloaded. If you want to scale back your digital usage a mass app deletion may be just what you need.

There are numerous reasons why you may want to mass delete some apps. Dr. David Greenfield, an assistant professor of psychiatry and founder of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, explains that people get a dopamine reward response basically every time they check their phone. “Our smartphones have basically conditioned us to respond to them on an as needed basis,” he says. Thus we’ve become proverbial slaves to our phones. Greenfield adds that while most people do not have a clinical internet addiction, “a vast majority of us are over-using [our smartphones].”

For Dr. Greenfield, the best way to solve this problem is to get rid of the phone altogether. That’s an extreme step for the most extreme cases. But scaling down how often people use their phone is one way to also help. Greenfield didn’t recommend specific apps that he thinks are markedly different from others, but he provides some overall examples of the types of apps that suck us in the most.

Read More: My Life Without A Smartphone

Social sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram cram our lives with notifications. Every time you get a push alert from your phone there’s a part of your brain that has an elevation of dopamine. And you get a second shot of that when you check it. This creates a feedback loop of rewarded digital behavior. Dr. Greenfield compares it to the rush people get when they use a slot machine. If you get rid of these social apps, however, you’ll greatly reduce your propensity to crave that kind of digital rush.

Games like Pokémon Go aren’t great for you either. Not only do they contribute to compulsive digital use, but they are also a huge battery drain. So any game that has you constantly checking your phone and idly keeping it on should probably be deleted.