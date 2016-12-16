advertisement
All Construction Sites Need A Disco-Ball Cement Mixer

By Charlie Sorrel1 minute Read

Perhaps the best thing about French artist Benedetto Bufalino’s latest installation is that he categorized the video under “comedy” on YouTube. The new work is a cement truck that has been covered with hundreds of mirrors to turn it into a giant street-side disco ball. In Lyon, on the nights of December 8-10, you could see the Disco-Ball Cement Mixer in action.

Bufalino’s art is pretty whimsical, repurposing objects to make amusing new forms. He built a ping-pong table onto the bottom of an upturned car, and sliced open another car to make a hot tub. He has filled phone booths with water and turned them into aquariums, and re-shot the pages from the Ikea catalog using cardboard furniture. And now he has created what is perhaps his masterpiece: the Disco-Ball Cement Mixer.

Bufalino parked the cement truck outside a construction site, and pointed spotlights at its rotating mirrored sides. Disco music played while the lights, from lighting designer Benoit Deseille, were scattered over neighboring buildings for a few hours each night.

Like most great ideas, the Disco-Ball Cement Mixer seems obvious when you see it. In fact, if all cement mixers were similarly modified, construction sites the world over would be a lot more fabulous.

Photos: Benedetto Bufalino

