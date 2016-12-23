We Know You Were Busy: Here’s A Second Chance To Read Our Favorite Stories Of 2016

You had a busy year, we know. And any free time you had to be reading things online was probably spent reading about the election. That’s perfectly justifiable. But hopefully in these last weeks of the year, you have a little time to relax, make a cup of tea, and open some new tabs in your browser. If you do, we’d like to recommend a few of these stories–as submitted by Co.Exist‘s staff.

Some are long reads, some are photo essays, some are just short stories about cool projects that we feel need more attention. All are worth more time than we think people gave them during the year. Can we interest you in a view inside the government program that makes Canada a pop-music powerhouse? What about a proposal for a global network of breast milk banks? Or a chance to win cash just by saving money? Just a few of the options we’re offering. Take a look.

1. Experimental City: How Rotterdam Became A World Leader In Sustainable Urban Design

Europe’s largest port—threatened by rising waters and a loss of its major industry—has reinvented itself as a playground for innovative thinkers who are trying to create a resilient city of the future.

2. Creating A Refugee-Ready, Refugee-Friendly World

The world—unstable, warming, and increasingly connected—needs not only to respond to this refugee crisis, but to be better prepared each and every time. Co.Exist‘s week of refugee stories looks at a few ideas for how.

Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

3. We Need A New Social Contract Between Workers, Companies, And Society: Here Are Some Ideas

Having a job used to provide helpful benefits and a path to a stable life. Increasingly, it no longer does. So it’s time to rethink how we support and reward our workforce.

4. When Will Our Meat-Filled Diets Go Post-Animal?

We can’t sustain the number of animals it takes to feed the planet. But soon we will be able to grow as much meat as we want—without the animals involved at all.

[Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic/Getty Images]

5. How Canada’s Philanthropic Pop Industrial Complex Took Over The World

While U.S. musicians struggle to get by, a vast system of government grants keeps the Canadian music scene pumping out the hits. And it turns out, a vibrant music scene is a very good thing for a country to have.