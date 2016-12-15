Here’s Why American Express Platinum Card Hired Pharrell As Its New Creative Director

The first thing you might notice about American Express’s new creative director for its Platinum Card is his hat. The second thing is that it’s Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell isn’t the first pop star to be tapped as a creative director for a major brand–celebrities from Alicia Keys (Blackberry) to Justin Timberlake (Bud Light Platinum) to Lady Gaga (Polaroid) to Rihanna (Puma) have “creative director” on their resume these days–but he is the first person, famous for his recording career and outsized persona or otherwise, to hold that title for AmEx’s Platinum Card.

That can mean different things, depending on the brand, the celebrity, and the situation. There are relationships in which the celebrity creative director is essentially just a spokesperson for the brand, and others where the partnership is more collaborative. But Janey Whiteside, American Express’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Charge Products Benefits and Services, says that the reason they went with Pharrell for this role is because they were confident that he’d bring meaningful contributions to the company.

“He’s a natural choice for us. When we think about Pharrell, you know him as a musician, but there’s so much more than the performer part. He’s a producer, he’s an artist, he’s a designer. He really has a visionary outlook on the world. He operates on a wide range of disciplines–music, art, film, technology. Partnering with someone with that outlook and that insight and who’s connected around such a range of disciplines was very important to us,” she says.

There are other multidisciplinary artists, but what made Pharrell a strong fit for AmEx is both his connection to the brand–he’s a longtime cardmember–and his insight into what it could be used for.

“I was impressed by the seriousness with which he approached this,” she explains. “He was very clear from the outset that he was not interested in the sort of relationship where he was just a spokesman. He wanted to feel emotionally attached, and to find several areas that were important to him. That helped me believe that he thought about how he wanted to have an impact, and how American Express could help the greater good.”

That’s the sort of thing that sounds like corporate speak–everybody wants to be doing good in the world as they market their product, if it doesn’t cost them anything–but it’s the only thing that Pharrell seems interested in talking about when he talks about the decision to get involved with AmEx from his end.