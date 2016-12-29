Where Will Trump Fall On The Encryption Debate? Tough Call

Judging by Donald Trump’s statements about Apple on the campaign trail, you’d think privacy advocates and tech company attorneys would be nervous about attacks on encryption in 2017. They probably are—and they should be. But what the president-elect actually thinks about the matter is a mystery. As we’ve seen during his transition process, what he said while campaigning may not fit into his plans for governing. So figuring out where he might land on the encryption debate takes a bit of guesswork.

First, let’s recap. Apple became the poster child for strong encryption this year when the FBI publicly demanded the company hack into an iPhone to access evidence on the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Apple held the line, explaining repeatedly that if it were to weaken the encryption on one phone, the encryption on all phones of that type would be weakened, too. Decrypting one iPhone would in effect create an opening through which some clever bad apple could wreak all kinds of chaos. The FBI eventually withdrew its request for a warrant to compel Apple to help.

While other presidential candidates were circumspect on the matter, Trump came down strongly on the side of law enforcement, stating that Apple should unlock the phone in question. “Who do they think they are!?” he said. Apple eventually won the PR war, successfully spreading the message that weakening encryption hurts everybody and works against both national security and law enforcement interests.

Despite his earlier comments, Trump may not buy the FBI’s argument that tech companies build encryption “backdoors” into their products, either. Over the past several weeks, Trump has shown no compunction of reversing himself on his campaign promises. (He has softened his tone on immediately dismantling Obamacare, for instance.) He continues to appear impulsive and unpredictable, seemingly glomming onto the opinion of the last person he spoke to. Trump’s handlers’ advice for those of us trying to make sense of it all? “Take him seriously, not literally.”

And there are more concrete indicators that Trump could become pro-encryption. Earlier this month, Tim Cook sat in a room with Trump and a bunch of other tech leaders to talk about how Silicon Valley and the government can work together. Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg was there. So was Peter Thiel, who we can officially call the Trump Whisperer.

Thiel isn’t likely to advise Trump to take any action that might harm encryption. Thiel serves on the board at Facebook, and Facebook’s business relies on strong encryption as much as Apple’s does, if not more.

There’s also a good chance that weak encryption’s biggest proponent, FBI director James Comey, won’t be leading the FBI for much longer, since Trump has criticized him in the past. When asked on 60 Minutes if he would keep Comey on as FBI director, the president-elect was offered an evasive, “I’m not sure.” (Comey, of course, might have been the single most damaging factor in Hillary Clinton’s surprise defeat on November 8.)