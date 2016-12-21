When You Cover Produce In This Invisible, Edible Coating, It Lasts Twice As Long

A perfectly ripe strawberry sitting in a lab at a startup in Santa Barbara, California, looks and tastes exactly like any other perfectly ripe strawberry. But on the grocery store shelf, it would last twice as long as the regular strawberries you’re used to. It hasn’t been genetically modified, it just has some added protection.

The startup, Apeel Sciences, uses a new method for fighting food waste. Apeel turns uneaten food material–like orange peels, stems, leaves, and grape skins–into a precisely blended powder that can be used to create an invisible, edible, incredibly thin barrier on produce.

“That barrier slows down the rate that water evaporates out of the produce, and slows down the rate that oxygen gets into a produce,” says James Rogers, CEO and founder of Apeel. “By doing that, we’re able to dramatically extend the shelf life of the produce, because those are the things that really cause the produce to spoil.”

The powder, called Edipeel, is packaged like small packets of sugar to make it lightweight and easy to distribute. “We rip [the packets] open wherever we want to use them, and then we reconstitute them in liquid form,” Rogers says. “In that liquid form, we can then dip fresh produce in that solution or spray that solution onto a surface of a piece of produce. When it dries, it leaves behind this imperceptibly thin barrier of plant material on the outside of the produce.”

For consumers, the technology could mean better quality fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes are routinely picked when they’re underripe so that they’re ready by the time they make long journeys from fields to grocery stores; if they’re refrigerated along the way, more of the flavor is lost. With the new peel-like barrier, fruit could be picked at peak ripeness and still make it to consumers intact.

The process could also dramatically reduce waste at each stage of the food chain. “The grower gets the benefit of a piece of produce that is more highly transportable and doesn’t require the same amount of refrigeration,” says Rogers.

Good Land Organics, an organic farm on California’s Central Coast that is one of the startup’s early customers, used the method to extend the life of finger limes–an exotic fruit that’s popular with chefs and bartenders, but only lasts a few days off the tree. In the past, the farm couldn’t market its limes before they went bad. Now they last twice as long.