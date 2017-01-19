Here’s How The FCC’s Net Neutrality Rules Might Be Throttled Under Trump

On the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration, one of the biggest tech-related questions surrounding his administration is the future of net neutrality. The Federal Communications Commission under President Barack Obama has taken steps to prevent internet service providers from favoring certain kinds of content over others, thereby preserving the core principles of a free and open internet. But so far, it’s unclear whether Trump’s future FCC appointees will pursue the same policies or adopt the more hands-off approach favored by many Republicans.

Either way, experts say, the new administration could have profound consequences for how consumers use the internet and how internet-based companies connect with their customers.

Signs of a major policy shift are already in the air. In a report issued last week—just 10 days before Trump is to be sworn in—the FCC warned that AT&T and Verizon may be violating net neutrality rules by privileging their own streaming video services over those from competitors. But a Republican member of the FCC quickly denounced the document as a “regulatory spasm” unlikely to have significance after Trump takes office.

Both companies also criticized the report, saying their zero-rating programs have been welcomed by their customers, even as a group of Democratic senators praised the FCC’s ruling as a victory for consumers.

“This report evaluating whether zero rating plans violate net neutrality will help make sure the internet remains the free and open platform that it’s always been,” said Senator Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, in a statement.

In the meantime, commentators on both sides of the debate are expressing skepticism that regulators will continue on the same trajectory under the new administration. Trump and other prominent Republicans have critiqued the FCC’s policies as unnecessary regulation of a still-evolving industry, and FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, an Obama appointee, is slated to depart the commission upon Trump’s inauguration.

That will leave the FCC’s board of commissioners with a Republican majority and an impetus to reverse course. “This report, which I only saw after the FCC released the document, does not reflect the views of the majority of Commissioners,” said FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai, a Republican, in a statement. “Fortunately, I am confident that this latest regulatory spasm will not have any impact on the Commission’s policymaking or enforcement activities following next week’s inauguration.”