The Biggest, Boldest Health Predictions For 2017—Crowdsourced From You

It’s that time of year when we make predictions for what the next 12 months will bring, whether it’s new technology hitting the market or policy reforms. In health care, many industry executives, consultants, and futurists have pointed to the rise of video doctor visits and the advent of artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

But the wild card factor is, of course, Donald Trump. Under President-elect Trump, even the smartest policy wonks are scratching their heads about what’s to come. Will a Trump Administration repeal Obamacare and leave millions uninsured? Will the U.S. Food and Drug Administration no longer work to ensure that new medications are both safe and effective?

Last week, I took to Twitter to crowdsource predictions from you. Our hashtag of choice: #boldHCpredictions. From there, I bucketed dozens of your responses into some key themes or categories. Some of you shared your hopes and dreams; others weren’t expecting much change at all (I understand!).

Many of you want to see more diversity in the health startup and venture capital ecosystem. According to research and investment firm Rock Health, only about 10% of venture-backed digital health companies have a female CEO. Overall, only about 7% of investing partners at the top 100 venture and microventure firms are women.

That could start to change in 2017, with a range of new companies popping up that serve more diverse populations. Women’s health, in particular, made strides in 2016 with venture-backed startups tackling everything from helping women track their fertility to supporting mothers as they reenter the workforce. Others saw an opportunity for a new crop of entrepreneurs to build services for elderly and low-income populations, and not just the 1%.

Some of you saw an opportunity for doctor’s offices, health systems, and hospitals to deliver care virtually, as opposed to in-person visits. Telemedicine tools have been promised for years, and might finally be living up to their potential.

In 2016, smartphone proliferation, big investments in telemedicine technologies, and insurance companies reimbursing more of these services made an impact. Kaiser Permanente reported that 50% of its visits are now conducted virtually. That trend looks set to continue in the coming year.