Where To Donate So That Your Cash Does The Most Good

For the very long list of problems in the world–from inequality and climate change to disease and lack of education–there’s an equally long list of nonprofits. More than a million charities are registered in the U.S. alone; there are millions more around the world.

GiveWell, an organization that evaluates charities, recommends just seven.

The organization is part of the larger social movement called effective altruism, premised on the idea that some causes are better than others. And when you’re making an end-of-year donation–or a recurring donation from each paycheck–they argue that it makes sense to give where your donation can help most.

“It’s just trying to ask the question, how can we do the most good with our limited time and resources?” says Hauke Hillebrandt, director of research for Giving What We Can, another organization in the movement that co-signs GiveWell’s list of top charities.

“What we found is that there are huge differences in terms of cost effectiveness–so how you can save the most lives with the least amount of money, or how you can make people’s lives better with the least amount of money,” he says.

GiveWell’s Recommended Charities

1. Against Malaria Foundation

2. Schistosomiasis Control Initiative

3. Deworm the World Initiative

4. END Fund

5. Sightsavers

6. Malaria Consortium

7. GiveDirectly

Because of global inequality, a dollar given to someone in the developing world, Hillebrandt says, can have 60 times the impact of giving a dollar to the average American.

Effective altruists begin their evaluation by looking at the relative scale of a particular problem and understanding how many people are affected, and how badly they are affected. Malaria, for example, infects hundreds of millions of people a year, and kills hundreds of thousands.