The Real Reason Your Crowdfunding Campaign Tanked This Year

A successful crowdfunding effort requires more than a sharp video and a bunch of tweets. It requires something decidedly low-tech: already having and tapping into a network.

No crowdfunding platform can source funders or market a new product or service all on its own.

That’s something even the savviest entrepreneurs often get wrong. Whether it’s Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, or any of the other thousands of sites out there, no crowdfunding platform can source funders or market a new product or service all on its own. The crowdfunding campaign can do that, but the platform can’t.

It’s a subtle yet crucial distinction—and one reason so many crowdfunding efforts fall flat. The sole purpose of the platform itself is to facilitate payments! The rest of it is good, old-fashioned networking. Here’s how to get it right.

In the final week of their crowdfunding campaign, the founders of a social-commerce fashion company emailed me. The startup, founded by college classmates, focused on bringing chic, ethically made ready-to-wear products to market. The founders decided to crowdfund the $10,000 dollars they needed to produce the first collection, made from artisan-designed fabrics. They were falling short of their funding target and, in desperation, had begun to reach out to complete strangers for help (and money).

I suspected right that the startup hadn’t done everything it could to connect its existing networks to its fundraising efforts. There’s a saying in the startup community: When you ask for money, you get advice, and when you ask for advice, you get money. You know where this is headed.

As much as I’m sure they appreciated my advice, these founders were really seeking a donation—sprinkled with a little social influence. Here’s the advice I gave them to get their crowdfunding effort over the funding-success line. (They ultimately raised the $10,000 they needed from 32 funders.)

I quickly concluded that this founding team was not lacking in networks to tap into: The core team consisted of six people with professional experience in fashion, higher education, banking, not-for-profit, and tech startups. The key to fundraising success is to ask and activate existing networks.